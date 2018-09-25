Share:

Islamabad-Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Custom officials have established one counter for checking of passengers at new Islamabad International Airport to ensure maximum convenience to them and save their precious time.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in Senate.

He said the new airport has an area of 200,000 square meters and have the capacity to deal with nine million passengers per year.

Scanning machines of international standards have been installed for effective checking there, he added. He said efforts are underway for maximum facilities during Hajj operations from the next time while luggage handing overtime to passengers after checking has been reduced to 70 minutes. “This time would be further reduced to 45 minutes as per international standard’,” he added.

Regarding the poor quality of construction of the building structure of new Airport and lack of basic facilities like washrooms and waiting areas, the minister said there are a total of 227 bathrooms there and facilities are being improved.

He said three inquiries have been conducted into various issues at this international airport. The 3rd inquiry report conducted under supervision of Shamasul Mulk is with the incumbent government and implementation on the recommendations of this report would be ensured.