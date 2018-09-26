Share:

MOSCOW - The armed forces of Pakistan and Russia, which maintain a close and friendly relationship, will be further strengthening their cooperation, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Qazi Khalilullah said.

"The interaction between the armed forces of Pakistan and Russia has strengthened in recent years. This interaction includes high-level bilateral visits, joint military drills, military vessel visits, purchase of military equipment ... We are sure that current relations between the armed forces of Russia and Pakistan will get stronger in the future," Khalilullah said.

The diplomat stressed that Islamabad and Moscow were engaged in close and friendly relationship. Ahmad Farooq, the director general for counterterrorism at the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik in early September that counterterrorism cooperation between Russia and Pakistan was rapidly growing.

Pakistani high-ranking military officers, as well as land and air forces troops took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) counterterrorism exercise in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region on August 22-29 alongside soldiers from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China and India.