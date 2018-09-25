Share:

Islamabad-To promote cultural relations and to further strengthen people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Japan, Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum has been established in Islamabad aiming to cement further the friendly relationships between the two countries.

Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum is founded by its Chairman Khalid Malik, a renowned businessman, with a vision to further strengthen the friendship between Japan and Pakistan.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the official residence of Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, and was attended by the representatives of Pakistani cultural organizations, members of business community, former Pakistani alumni of Japanese universities and other important socio-cultural personalities of the capital city.

Ambassador Kurai while speaking at the inaugural ceremony congratulated Khalid Malik for making tremendous efforts to establish Pakistan- Japan Friendship Forum and hoped that this forum will help further strengthening the existing friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Ambassador Kurai said people-to-people contacts are the very foundation of the relationship between two countries and Pakistan Japan Friendship Forum has been established to further promote these relationships.

Ambassador Kurai hoped that the new forum of friendship will do its best for further deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Kurai at the occasion also paid glowing tributes to Mr. Ghulam Abbas, former minister of Punjab Government, for his dedication for promoting Pakistan-Japan relations and thanked him for donating WADAIKO drums to Islamabad Japanese School which were made in Sialkot.

Chairman Pakistan-Japan Friendship Forum Mr. Khalid Malik while speaking at the occasion said that Pakistan and Japan have potential to further promote their relationships in all fields including culture, business, education and sports.

He thanked the Japanese Ambassador for his support in establishing PJFF and expressed his resolve to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries through the platform of this forum.