LOS ANGELES-Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is launching a pop-up shop in London. The 45-year-old actress is bringing her lifestyle brand to the UK to celebrate its’ 10th anniversary and the store will be located in Notting Hill selling products that are featured on the Goop website. Speaking to Vogue UK, Erin Cotter - Goop’s senior vice president of beauty - said: ‘’The UK customer is incredibly sophisticated when it comes to beauty and wellness. Goop is the destination for the best curation of clean beauty and wellness products: all products have been tried and loved by our editors, merchants and GP herself.

‘’We look for a product that has a unique story behind it, that does what it says it will do, and that offers a surprisingly delightful experience.

Basically a product that’s incredibly thoughtful, original, and efficacious.’’

The ‘Iron Man’ star - who launched her wellness empire in 2008 with a weekly e-newsletter - ‘’approves’’ each of the products before they are released, with the brand launching their first furniture and homeware collection this month ‘Goop X CB2’ alongside their successful beauty, clothes and jewellery products.

Elise Loehnen - head of content for Goop editorial - said: ‘’Our beauty and wellness assortment is incredibly tight - only products that meet the approval of the editors, buyers, and ultimately Gwyneth. We don’t carry everything, only the very best, which is what time-starved women crave. Products that deliver on their promises. We will continue to do what we do best - push the conversation forward, ask questions, look for better and more advanced solutions, find products that are both effective and safe, while also continuing to reach more women across the globe and expand internationally.’’

The Goop pop-up store is set to open this week at 188 Westbourne Grove and is expected to remain open until the end of January 2019.