The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, responded to 835 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, three people were killed and 962 others were injured. Out of them, 598 were seriously injured while 361 were provided first aid on-the-spot. The statistics show that 221 accide1nts were reported in Lahore with 236 victims, 75 in Faisalabad with 84 injured and 58 in Multan with 65 victims. According to the data, 665 motorbikes, 119 auto-rickshaws, 85 motorcars, 45 vans, 10 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 80 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.