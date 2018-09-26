Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BBA (Hons) final year 2nd annual 2017. According to a notification, the etailed results are also available at PU website: www.pu.edu.pk.

The Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences will organise a seminar titled ‘Religious Tolerance’ on Wednesday (today).

The event will start at 11am at the college’s Al-Raazi Hall where religious scholars Dr Raghib Naeemi, Dr Mufti Aqeel Pirzada, Syed Bilal Qutab, renowned writer Amjad Islam Amjad and cultural expert Syed Noor would shed light on the topic.