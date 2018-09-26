Share:

KAMALIA - Kalma-e-Tayyaba is written on a wall with steel letters at Kalma Chowk, Kamalia but some unknown persons took away the word "Muhammad" from the wall. The citizens reacted strongly over the incident and condemned the act in severe words. Municipal Committee Chairman Sharif Malik and Assistant Commissioner Shahid Nadeem Rana took notice of the matter and instructed the officials concerned to complete Kalma Tayyiba on the wall immediately.

Speaking to the media in his office, the Chairman stated that the art piece had been crafted with steel and there is no craftsman available in Kamalia and the adjoining areas who can create it but the orders have been issued to restore it as soon as possible.

Two die separately

A minor boy died after falling from roof while a man was killed separately in a traffic accident here the other day. According to police, a six years old boy died after falling from the roof of his house at Rahwali. Javed (6) was playing on the roof of his house when suddenly he got slipped and fell down in the street. He was shifted to hospital where he died. On the other hand, a man died while his mother and brother sustained injuries in a road accident on Dewan Road. Police said that Zain, 28, was on the way along with his mother Razia and brother Zohaib on a motorcycle.

A speeding tractor hit the motorcycle, killing Zain on the spot. Razia and Zohaib received injuries and were rushed to DHQ hospital.