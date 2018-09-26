Share:

ISLAMABAD - Wife of renowned educationist, social worker and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Sahibzada Rahat Masood Qadoosi died of cardiac arrest here Monday night.

Mrs Tabbasum Rahat left behind five daughters, two sons and a large number of relatives and family friends to mourn her death. Being wife of a political leader, she had been active in running election campaigns of her husband and was known for her courtesy, philanthropy and graciousness among all.

On Monday night, she completed the routine household chores when at around 12.00 midnight she suffered a severe heart attack. Rahat Masood Qadoosi rushed her wife to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, which is only a five minutes drive from his residence in Satellite Town, but she died on way and doctors in emergency pronounced her dead.

Her funeral would be held today, 2.00pm, at Government Degree College Satellite Town cricket ground. She would be laid to rest in a nearby graveyard in Satellite Town.

It was also informed that as one of the daughters of Rahat Masood Qadoosi is in London in connection with her studies, the funeral would be delayed for a day as she would be flying back to Pakistan.

A large number of political leaders, notables of the area, relatives and family friends continued visiting the residence of Rahat Masood Qadoosi to sympathize with him on this irreparable loss.

Prominent among those who visited his residence on Tuesday included Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, Ch. Danial, the son of Senator Ch. Tanvir Khan, former MNA Raja Javid Ikhlas, former MPA Zia Ullah Shah, Sajjad Khan, MNA Tahira Aourengzeb, MNA Seema Jillani and almost all the main PML-N leaders from Rawalpindi.

As Rahat Masood Qadoosi was also an educationist and running leading educational institutions including Rawalpindi College of Commerce, Rawalpindi Institute of Informatics and Rawalpindi Law College. A large number of his students and their parents also visited him throughout the day to sympathize with him and showed their solidarity with him in this time of immense grief and sorrow.