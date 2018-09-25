Share:

Rawalpindi-Under the direction of Secretary Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, a meeting to start Anti-Encroachment Drive was held here on Tuesday at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). The meeting was chaired by Rana Akbar Hayat, Director General (DG), RDA. Rao Atif Raza, Director (Admn & Finance), Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning & Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Ali Imran, Director Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC), Shuja Ali Director Architecture, Anwar Baran, Deputy Director Land Development, Muhammad Ejaz, Deputy Director, Estate Management, Shahzad Yousuf, Law Officer, Ghulam Abbas, Senior Magistrate and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

DG RDA directed all directors, Senior Magistrate and Law Officer to take strict action against illegal encroachments under Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976 without any fear or favour. He advised to plan anti-encroachment operation in next three days and initiate it to remove illegal encroachments and land mafia within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city. He suggested first to issue notices to owners of illegal encroachments and then take operations. He said owners of illegal encroachments should be warned to remove it otherwise they themselves will be responsible for their losses. He also directed to advise general public that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized encroachment.