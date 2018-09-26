Share:

SARGODHA - The PTI-led government in the centre seeks 100 days, but we are ready to give them 200 days for showing performance. This was stated by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah during a media talk here on Tuesday.

He said that the masses had frustrated due to hike in prices of daily-use items. He urged the opposition to unite, terming it a need of the hour. "However, we will stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the same way we stood with Nawaz Sharif, if someone tries to destabilise his government." He said that any change in the leadership should be made through Parliament.

He stated that federation was not united on the issue of Kala Bagh Dam and three provinces were against the project. He informed the media that a parliamentary committee had been formed on rigging issue despite parliamentary commission. He said that people of India and Pakistan could not afford war, adding that the Indian army chief's statement was irresponsible. He said that the PPP was weak in Punjab, and that's why it suffered defeat in the province. "But the PPP will make its return in Punjab under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto."

Earlier, the PPP stalwart expressed condolence over the demise of mother of PPP divisional president and former federal minister of state Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi here.