KASUR:- Nizampura UC Chairman Mehr Latif called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar to discuss reforms to be introduced in local bodies' system at Governor House. Mehr Latif was accompanied by PTI leader Mrs Masood Bhatti, Sardar Faisal, UC Chairman Liaqat Dogar, Malik Abdus Sattar of Mustafabad, Aslam Bhatti, and others. They vowed to utilise all available resources for public welfare. On the occasion, Mehr Latif pointed out shortcomings and loopholes in the current LB system to cater for the needs of the public. He stressed that the sytem should reviewed and improve to serve the public and address the problems being faced by the common man.–Staff Reporter