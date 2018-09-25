Share:

The great legend of English team Alastair Cook , who represented the team in 160 tests, is about to retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing series with India. Alastair has been the rock of England’s batting for the last 12 years since he made his debt with score of 12,254 runs at 44.88 including 32 hundreds while his run of 159 consecutive Test appearances is a world record. Let me clear that record of over 12,000 runs, if someone breaks it they join the list of very, very good players of the world and he got this record to lie sixth in the equivalent worldwide all-time list.

I believe that each player knows the right time to call it a day and give a chance to younger talented players from the country, so I believe he has done a brilliant job for his team by announcing his retirement at his peak. The genuine legend of English cricket contributed a lot for the team and it sure that he will be remembered in the history of cricket forever.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, September 4.