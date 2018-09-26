Share:

KARACHI - The Aga Khan University Hospital hosted a ‘Heart Health Event’ in collaboration with the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday to raise awareness about heart related problems and diseases in Pakistan.

The free heart checkup was followed by a panel discussion at the press club, AKUH Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Belgaumi also joined the event where he quoted, “Our Joint Commission International Accreditation (JCIA) speaks for itself, we assure highest standards of quality in healthcare.”

“The awareness about high quality standards in healthcare is increasing day-by-day and patients need the assurance which the Aga Khan University Hospital through its JCIA seal endorses it to the patients,” continues Akbar Khan, head of quality and patient safety, AKUH.

Over 200 journalists participated in the camp and the panel discussion. Some of the leading doctors and surgeons spoke as panelists in the discussion.

“Every hour, 12 people die because of heart problems,” quoted Dr Saulat Fatimi. He continued the discussion by further explaining that the Pakistani population should take preventive measures and lead a healthy lifestyle and in case a person does show symptoms of heart attack at home, it is best to chew two aspirins as it will control the blood circulation till the time the patient is taken to the hospital.

Dr Javaid quoted that “One lakh people die because of smoking and it also leads to other diseases like; cancer, diabetes and heart problems.”

Dr Zainab continued to highlight the three S which can cause health problems; salt, sugar and smoking.

“Healthy eating habits can be adopted by adding fruits in your meals and try exercising 3-4 times a week as practice.” These health tips and guidelines shared by the doctors at the Aga Khan University Hospital will be beneficial for our population.

The collaboration with the Press Club Karachi was a great opportunity, and Waqar Bhatti who is the health committee secretary of the press club said as much too. “The event was a great success and the journalists were really happy to get advice from some of the seniors’ doctors of the Aga Khan University Hospital.”

Dr. Saulat Fatimi, Service Line Chief, Heart, Lung and Vascular Service Line, AKUH Dr. Zainab Samad, Chair – Department of Medicine, Cardiologist, AKUH Dr. Javaid Khan, Pulmonologist, AKUH Dr. Yawer Saeed, Assistant Professor, Electro Physiologist, AKUH were among the participants.

ENDS