NBP, Fata in command in Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD – NBP scored 140-5 against Islamabad in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 round four Pool-A match here at Diamond Ground on Tuesday. Rameez Raja made 40. M Nadeem bagged 3-45. Earlier put into bat first, Islamabad were bundled out for 167 in 49.5 overs. Arsal Sheikh made unbeaten 34. Hammad Azam clinched 4-24, Mir Hamza 3-51 and Atif Jabbar 2-42. At Abbottabad Stadium, FATA Region hammered 356-7 against HBL with Afaq Raheem scoring 76, Asif Afridi unbeaten 56, Asad Afridi 52 and M Talha unbeaten 46. Khurram Shahzad grabbed 5-106 and Umer Gul 2-66. In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, Wapda finished day one at 125-7 against Rawalpindi Region, thus took 15 runs first innings lead with 3 wickets still in hand. Ayyaz Tasawar was batting at 50. Saad Altaf captured 3-34.–Staff Reporter

Netball coaching, umpiring course begins

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Netball Federation President Mudassar Arain said that two-day national netball coaching and umpiring course 2018 started at Muzaffarabad on Tuesday. Mudassar told The Nation that the course is being organised by AJK Netball Association in collaboration with Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), in which around 150 officials and players are taking part. “Four national and international technical officials are delivering lectures, imparting physical and practical training to the participants.” Technical officials are M Rizwan Chaudhry, Farhan Ali, M Irfan and Ammad Uddin. “The certificates will also be distributed amongst the successful participants,” he said and added that the aim of the course is to inform the players and officials about new techniques and rules of the game.–Staff Reporter

Sarah, Mehak enter SN Tennis semifinals

ISLAMABAD - Mehak Khokhar survived a close scare in the ladies singles quarterfinals of the Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament 2018, as she beat Esha Jawad to make into the semifinals here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday. Mehak won the first set 7-6 (2) and took the second 6-4. Now in the semifinal, she will play against Sarah Mahboob, who outlasted Shimza Naz 6-3, 6-0. Sara Mansoor brushed aside Oreen Jasia 6-0, 6-0 to set semfinal date with Mahvish Chishtie, who won against Mahnoor Sohail. The pair of Sarah Mahboob/Mehak Khokhar made their way to the doubles final by outplaying Shahida Kausar/Mahnoor Sohail. They will face Sara Mansoor/Mahvish in the final. In girls U-10 quarterfinals, Mahnoor Farooqui won her match against Afifa Siddiqui, while Eshal edged out Sophia in a closely-contested match.–Staff Reporter

Main round of Senior Squash starts today

LAHORE – The main round of PSA 4th Punjab National Senior Squash Championship 2018 will commence today (Wednesday) here at Punjab Squash Complex. On the last day of the third qualifying round, last four matches were decided. In the first match of the day, Sheikh Saqib of Wapda defeated Abbas Shaukat of KP by 11/9, 11/2, 12/10 in 36 minutes. The second match saw Haris Iqbal of KP outpacing Moin Rauf of Punjab by 11/8, 11/2, 11/2 in 19 minutes. Asif Khan Khalil of KP beat Salman Zeb of Amry in the third match by 14/12, 11/5, 11/6 in 23 minutes while in the last match of the day, Abdul Qadir of SNGPL defeated Zeeshan Gul of KP by 6/11, 13/11, 11/5, 5/11, 11/4 in 38 minutes.–Staff Reporter