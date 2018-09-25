Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Channing Tatum is ‘’ready to go back to work’’. The ‘Magic Mike XXL’ star isn’t sure whether he will go back to acting, directing, producing or writing but is keen to head back to work as soon as possible. He told Variety magazine: ‘’I’m sort of ready to go back to work. I don’t know what I’m ready to go do yet, as far as, is it acting, is it directing, is it producing, writing ... Maybe I’ll come and start interviewing people, I don’t know. I have no clue what I’m going to do, but I’m having fun though.’’-ds