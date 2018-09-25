Share:

Rawalpindi-Two men were killed while two others injured on Tuesday in separate shootings that happened within limits of police stations Airport and Rawat, according to sources. Police and Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to hospitals for autopsy, they said. According to sources, a man named Zeeshan accompanied by his dog entered the fields owned by Arshad in Pindh Jhatla. An exchange of harsh words took place between the two after which Zeeshan along with his father Faisal and another associate Rehan started scuffling with Arshad. During the scuffle, Zeeshan whipped out a pistol and began firing at Arshad, killing him. However, Faisal and Rehan also got injured after coming into range of firing, they said. The incident took place in precinct of PS Rawat.

The killer managed to escape the scene while police moved the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy. Faisal and Rehan were also hospitalised. A murder case was registered against Zeeshan and further investigation was on, sources said. In the second incident, a 20 year old labourer was shot dead over a petty dispute at Wakeel Colony, the area of PS Airport. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Benazir Bhutto Hospitalfor post-mortem where he was identified as Rizwan.

A brawl occurred between two labourers on some petty issue at Wakeel Colony in Airport Housing Society last night. In morning, the labourer again intercepted Rizwan and shot him dead. After committing the crime, the killer managed to flee. Police filed murder case against the killer and launched investigation.