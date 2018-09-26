Share:

KABUL - The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday expressed its concern about the rising number of civilian casualties from airstrikes this year, as nine civilians were killed in a latest air raid incident.

“UNAMA received multiple, credible allegations that on Sept. 22, aerial ordnance impacted the home of a teacher in the Budrab area of Tagab district, Kapisa province, killing nine civilians, including four children and three women, with several others injured,” the mission said in a statement.

The statement added that all the victims from the attack were from the same family, including grandparents and children aged between two and 12.

Five of the six other family members who were injured were women and young children.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike was carried out by NATO-led coalition forces or by the Afghan Air Force.

“UNAMA is in contact with both entities, as part of UNAMA’s ongoing independent verification process to establish facts around such incidents and to advocate with parties to improve mitigation measures in future operations to prevent civilian casualties,” it said.

UNAMA also called upon parties responsible for operations resulting in civilian casualties to ensure independent, impartial, transparent and effective investigations into these incidents, the statement noted.

More than 1,690 civilians were killed and over 3,430 others injured in conflict-related incidents in the first half of the year in the war-torn country, according to UNAMA’s figures.

Out of the casualties 149 civilians were killed and 204 others wounded as a result of airstrikes.

Over 3 dozen Taliban militants killed

More than three dozen Taliban militants were killed over the past 24 hours in Jaghato district in Afghanistan’s eastern Wardak province, provincial government spokesman Abdul Rahman Mangal said Tuesday.

The operations, backed by airpower, according to the official, were launched on Monday against Taliban positions in Jaghato district and so far, more than 36 militants including some local Taliban commanders had been killed and nearly three dozen others injured.

According to the official, no civilians and security personnel had been hurt in the ongoing operations.

Meantime, a member of Wardak’s Provincial Council, Hajji Ahmad Jafari, has confirmed the operations but asserted that airstrikes had claimed the lives of 12 civilians including women and children.

However, Mangal rejected the claim, saying no civilian had been harmed during the operations and all those killed in the operations were militants. Taliban militants are yet to make comments.

Air raids kill 4 militants, wound 7 others

A total of four militants were killed and seven others injured as warplanes pounded Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province on Monday, an army spokesman in the northern region said Tuesday.

The airstrikes, according to Mohammad Hanif Rezai, were conducted on tip-off in Arkalik area of Qaisar district on Monday afternoon, killing four insurgents on the spot and wounding seven others. No civilian had been hurt in the strikes, the official said.

2 Afghan children killed in landmine explosion

Two children have been killed in a landmine explosion in Afghanistan’s western province of Badghis, local police said Tuesday.

The explosion occurred in a village of Qadis district, east of provincial capital Qala-e-Naw city on Monday evening after one of the victims step on an improvised explosive device (IED), provincial police spokesman Naqibullah Amini told Xinhua.

The police spokesman blamed the Taliban militant group for planting the landmine on the dusty road.

The victims were two teenage boys aged 11 and 13, according to police spokesman.

Taliban militants and Islamic State (IS) militants have been using IEDs to make roadside bombs and landmines for targeting security forces, but the lethal home-made weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.

On Friday, eight children were killed and six others wounded in a similar incident in neighboring Faryab province.