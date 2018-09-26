Share:

GUJRAT: A three-day workshop opened here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Tuesday to train the students whose innovative business ideas won them the coveted slot at the Business Incubation Centre at the varsity.

The workshop titled "Start-up Boot Camp" is being organised by the BIC. Chief Executive Officer GOAL Ibrahim Ahmad, the focal person, will be conducting the training of the 17 teams of young entrepreneurs who will learn about business model, design thinking, financial management, etc. The main objective of the workshop is to teach the 17 winning teams of Business Plan Competition 2018. Expert BIC Haider Meraj said, "It is our responsibility to promote innovation and self-entrepreneurship culture among the students."

Ibrahim said that intellectual approach and proper planning play a vital role in the success of any entrepreneurial venture.