Share:

LAHORE - Investigation police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly shot dead his 27-year-old friend in Sanda last week. The suspect was identified by police as Hamayun Mughal, who allegedly killed his friend Bilal Sabir as they clashed over social media postings. Police officer Shazia Sarwar told reporters that the suspect confessed to murdering his friend after the victim had uploaded objectionable status on the social networking sites. The alleged killer told the police that he had warned the deceased to remove inappropriate status on the Facebook but he refused to do so.

Therefore, he got infuriated and shot him dead. SP (Investigations) Shazia Sarwar further said that the police arrested the suspects by using modern tools of investigations. She said the police team also recovered the killing weapon from suspect’s possession. Further investigation was underway.