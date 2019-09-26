Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sub-committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Wednesday was informed that so far 579 Pakistani prisoners had been repatriated from Saudi Arabia to the country.

“These prisoners were released from Saudi jails on the order of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his recent visit to Pakistan,” the committee was briefed.

Some 579 Pakistani prisoners have been released and repatriated to Pakistan under the royal pardon, Foreign Ministry’s Director General (Middle East) Syed Zahid Raza told the sub-committee that was recently formed with the mandate to ensure provision of legal assistance to under-trial Pakistani prisoners, in different foreign jails.

The sub-committee, chaired by Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, was apprised that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with the departments concerned, was in constant contact with authorities in Saudi Arabia for the early repatriation of the remaining prisoners whose release was ordered by the crown prince on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.