ATTOCK-The Municipal Committee authorities have declared 68 housing societies operating in different areas of Attock, Hasanabdal and Fatehjang as illegal.

According to MC sources, mushroom growth of illegal housing societies has been noticed in Fatehjang where more than 50 illegal societies are operating, depriving innocent people of hard-earned money through attractive slogans and tall claims.

People are of the view that the authorities are in habit of releasing list of illegal housing societies but neither take action against the culprits, nor help the affected people recover their hard-earned money.

According to the list released by Chief Municipal Officer, the illegal housing societies include 03 in Attock, 08 in Hasanabdal and 58 in Fatehjang.

In Attock, the illegal housing societies are: Samhan Housing Society, Kamra Model Town Haji Shah Road and Ghazi Park Hattian; In Fatehjnag, the illegal societies operating are: Gulzar Sir Syed Society Jhang, National Housing Project Moorat, Education City Doyan, Baba Fareed Housing Doyan Mangial, Air City Soak, Air City Qauliyan, City Garden Fatehjang, Arain City Kanyal, Sawan Garden Bango, Asad Town Bango, Paradise Angro Mangial, ZCO Developers Mangial Model Town Moorat, Airport Garden Moorat, Pearl Housing Ratwal, Gulshan Rehman Society Dhari Rai Ditta, Mustafa Garden Doyian, Hill View Society Kasana, Motorway City Ratwal, Ali Town Kanyal, Multi Professional Housing Society Jhang, Ali Rahi Developers Kanyal, Cape Town Society Bango, Green Farm Society Bango, Mattas Ltd Kharala Kalan, Hi Land City Bango, Civilian Housing Ratwal, Education Foundation Society Shara-e-Bahadur, Avenue Phase-ii Housing Hattar, Farman Town Ghari Hasso, Yaqeen Developers Society Qutbal, ZM International Society Behlot, Al-Faisal Enclave Kanyal, Al-Noor City Kanyal, Ali Housing Kanyal, Spring Farms Kanyal, Imperial Enclave Kanyal, New Chirtal Garden Kanyal, Danial Town Moorat, PIA Employees Trust Society Moorat, Airliner Society Moorat, Margala Green Farm Charat, Silver Star Society Jaffar, Al-Rehman Garden Jhang, Onash International Society Jhang, SAS Company Housing Dhari Rai Ditta, Education Foundation Society Malal, M/S Ghaib Enterprises Soak, Chak Fateh Khan Housing Society Chak Fateh Khan, Platinum Associate Housing Bango, Satti Town Qutbal, Habib Valley Qutbal, Naseeb Town Mehloo, Afzal Town Mangial, Akram City Fatehjang, Sir Syed Housing Jhang. Illegal housing societies operating in Hasanabdal include: ZM International Chukra, Kohistan Builders Society Pind Mali, Twin Star Builders Hasanabdal, POF Employees Society Daloo, AWC Society Sabzpir (Court Case), NDC Welfare Lundi Pind Mali, NUST City Pathargarh Pind Malhi and Khyber Developers Society Gharshee.