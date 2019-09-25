Share:

LAHORE-The dynamic and super talented Ahmed Ali Akbar has made Pakistan proud as he has bagged the best actor male award at the prestigious Washington Dc South Asian Film Festival for his brilliant acting skills in film ‘Laal Kabootar’. Writing on Instagram, the actor shared a picture of his trophy and wrote, “Truly honoured to have won Best Actor at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival @dcsaff for Laal Kabootar.”

Laal Kabootar is the official submission of Pakistan to the Oscars this year as well.

The makers of the film took to social media to share the news. “Something for us all to be proud of as a team. All the sweat and hard work was worth it.”

Laal Kabootar is directed by Kamal Khan, who has been involved in projects such as Coke Studio and MTV Pakistan among others. With award-winning music videos, including a LUX Style Award for ‘Azaad’ as well as a nomination for ‘Desert Journey’, he has proven himself to be one of the most cutting-edge directors of Pakistan.

Laal Kabootar had garnered tonnes of praise from both fans and the entertainment industry’s big names, such as Meera Sethi, Humayun Saeed, and Osman Khalid Butt.

Sethi had termed it as a “game changer” for the contemporary Pakistani cinema, saying Laal Kabootar was among the top films of the decades. Saeed had said it should be a priority for viewers to watch, while singer-songwriter Jimmy Khan noted that Laal Kabootar was the “finest film I’ve watched to date”.