MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu & Kashmir Supreme Court in a contempt of Court proceeding on Wednesday disqualified Ch Muhammad Saeed, AJK Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture, for next five years. A division bench of the AJK apex court, comprising Chief Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia and Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, on a contempt of court application, filed by one Javed Akram, son of Ch Muhammad Akram, resident of village Sangote, Tehsil and District Mirpur, announced the verdict here.

Ch Muhammad Saeed was elected as Member AJK Legislative Assembly in elections during general election held in July 2016 from Mirpur (LA-III constituency) on the PML-N AJK ticket, defeating his rival PTI candidate, former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry. He was appointed minister for sports, youth and culture in the incumbent Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan-led PML-N AJK cabinet.

Ch Saeed was accused of disobeying orders of the court of law in respect of removal of encroachment from state land adjacent to the AJK Supreme Court Rest House in Mirpur and his residential building. According to the judgement, the application for initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the respondent Ch Muhammad Saeed came with the facts necessary for disposal of this application that some encroachment adjacent to the Supreme Court Rest House Mirpur was noticed by the honorable AJK Chief Justice and subsequently the Mirpur DC was ordered to submit a report regarding the nature of encroachment.

He submitted the report, stating therein that the encroachment has been caused by the respondent, herein, upon the land acquired for Mangla Dam reservoir.

On this, Mirpur DC and MDA DG were further directed to submit a detailed report along with accurate measurement and also ensure stoppage of encroachment. In this regard, a separate file was maintained. In the meantime, on 05.10.2018, the petitioner, herein, filed an application for initiation of contempt of Court proceedings against the respondent and claimed that the respondent by making encroachment upon the State land has violated the judgment of this Court.