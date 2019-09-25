Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s high altitude mountaineer, Muhammad Ali Sadpara has become the first Pakistani climber to scale eight peaks of above 8,000 meters in the world when he successfully stood atop Mt Manaslu.

“The rope-fixing team deployed by Nepal’s Seven Summit Treks (SST) is the first team to climb the mountain in the autumn season. It reached to the summit point at 1:45 pm local time on Tuesday, opening its climbing route above Camp IV,” Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told APP on Wednesday.

Karrar while quoting Managing Director of SST, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa said that Ali Sadpara achieved the feat along with four local Sherpas Ngima Dorchi, Ngima Thenduk, Tenji Chhombi and Namgya Bhote.