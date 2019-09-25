Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved seven projects worth Rs26 billion.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) which met here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in chair has approved five projects worth Rs11 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs25 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to Energy, Industries & Commerce, Physical Planning & Housing, Transport & Communications and Education were presented in the meeting.

Two projects related to Energy Sector were presented in the meeting including “500 KV Moro Substation” worth Rs7147.47 million approved by CDWP. The objective of the project is conversion of 500 kV switching station at MORO to meet the growing Power requirement of Sukkar Electric Power Company region including 132 kV grid station at Kandiaro and Naushahro Feroz in the jurisdiction of SEPCO.

A project related to Industries and Commerce “Expo Center Quetta” worth Rs2500 million was approved in the meeting.

The project envisages construction of two exhibition halls each having 45000 Sq. ft floor area along with a convention center and allied facilities having covered area of about 200000 sq. ft over 200 kanal of land in phase-1.

A project related to Physical Planning & Housing was presented namely “Sewerage system from Larech Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore” worth Rs14146.06 million which was recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

Two projects related to Transport & Communications were presented in the meeting. First project “Operationalisation of Green Line BRTS Karachi” worth Rs10956.16 million was recommended to ECNEC.

Second project of “Renovation and construction of offices, women’s Barracks and multipurpose tanning rooms at the office of Superintendent Railway Police Rawalpindi Division” worth Rs129.309 million with INC grant was approved by CDWP.

A project related to Education was presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of National Curriculum Council” worth Rs239.01 million was also approved in CDWP.