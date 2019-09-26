Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Mirpur to express solidarity with earthquake-hit people. He called on AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and expressed sympathies over the loss of lives and properties.

He said that Punjab government is standing with the bereaved families and all the resources of the Punjab government are available for helping the affected.

He extended full cooperation in relief and rehabilitation activities adding that destroyed bridges will be reconstructed as soon as possible. Similarly, restoration of Upper Jhelum Canal will be done on a priority basis. The chief minister also visited DHQ hospital Mirpur and inquired after the health of the injured citizens. He consoled them and prayed for their early recovery. He also proposed that seriously injured patients may be referred to hospitals in Punjab province for their better treatment. The Kashmiri brethren will be treated free of cost and would be properly taken care of, he added.

Talking to the media in Mirpur, Usman Buzdar said that news about the earthquake in AJK perturbed him and he comes here because one could not be in peace when another brother is in difficulty. The injured Kashmiris are more than our brothers, he said. The chief minister asserted that Kashmiris should not consider themselves alone at this difficult moment. I have come to extend my sympathies and we are always with you, he further said. The chief minister also announced that the Punjab government will provide food hampers, tents and other relief goods to the earthquake affectees.

Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was given a detailed briefing about financial and human losses due to the earthquake in Jhelum and adjoining areas at a briefing at Mangla Cantt. One woman had died and 21 are injured while 20 injured persons are discharged from hospital after medical aid. One citizen is admitted to the hospital for treatment. The chief minister directed that post-earthquake situation should be vigilantly watched and administration and relief providing agencies should remain fully alert. He added that report about the estimate of damages in Jhelum should be submitted to him. Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Khalid Mehmood, secretary C&W, DG Rescue 1122, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DC Jhelum and PDMA officials were present on the occasion.