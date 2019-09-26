Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar Wednesday said that world now looked at Pakistan’s economy as corruption-free after government’s crackdown on corrupt persons.

“There is no question of making any compromise on accountability and corruption by previous rulers”, he said while addressing a meeting held to review the GSP Plus status for Pakistan. Additional Secretary Ministry of commerce Javed Akbar Bhatti, Joint Secretary Ayesha Makhdoom and officers from concerned departments attended the meeting.

“Corruption acts like a poison for country’s economy. Present government is eradicating crimes like corruption, oppression and injustice”, he observed, adding that economic decisions were being taken on realism and facts to provide relief to the masses.

27 international conventions are being implemented

He further stated that Pakistan’s image at world level was getting better since initiation of due action by government against crimes like corruption. “After the steps taken by the government against corruption, world is now looking at Pakistan’s economy as corruption free and this has boosted the confidence level of the investors”, he observed.

Ch Sarwar told the meeting that Pakistan was implementing more than 27 international conventions as part of GSP-Plus status given to Pakistan. “More efforts are underway to fully comply with the conventions including human rights, religious harmony, child labour, labour rights, environmental protection and good governance”, he said, and added that steps were being taken for economic growth with focus on real performance rather than gimmicks.

Governor said Pakistan’s exports to Europe had increased significantly after granting of GSP- Plus status. Admitting that public had to go through tough times after PTI government’s strong decisions to revive the economy, the governor noted that economic conditions were getting better now.