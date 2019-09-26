Share:

KARACHI - Another patient fighting with dengue fever has lost his life in Karachi, bringing the death toll to 11 in the metropolis, this year so far on Wednesday.

According to the Sindh Dengue Control Program, the man, whose identify remains undisclosed died of dengue in Karachi’s private hospital, last night.

The number of dengue patients has jumped to 2,639 in Sindh, in the ongoing year in which 2,523 affected patients are from Karachi.

The report further said, at least 1,137 people were tested positive with the virus in the month of September, in Karachi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday had said that the number of infected patients may increase in upcoming days.

Detailing the number of patients province-wise, he had said 2,363 cases were reported in Punjab, 2,258 in Sindh, 1,514 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 1,752 cases have been registered in Balochistan.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Moreover, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has launched a fumigation campaign in the metropolis from Saturday.

The fumigation drive will continue till September 28.