A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Pakistan and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation under which the foundation will provide Pakistan an amount of 200 million dollars for implementation of ‘Ehsas Program’ next year.

The meeting was held in New York and attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairperson ‘Ehsas Program’ Dr Sania Nishtar and Bill Gates. According to the agreement, the amount will be spent on 134 poverty alleviation projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that ‘Ehsas Program’ is a big project in the history of Pakistan which will turn the country into a welfare state. He said the poverty alleviation is on the top priority of his government from day one.

He said this program will help to achieve the sustainable development goals set under United Nations. He also expressed his commitment for complete elimination of polio from the country.