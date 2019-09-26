Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said he did not believe that anyone could dump stones or sand in sewerage line and the walls of manholes were breaking down due to chemical as these lines were already outdated.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the water filtration plant and planting a sapling in union council 26 Pakistan Chowk. Deputy mayor Arshad Hasan, Chairman UC-26 Qaiser Imtiaz and Asif Siddiqui, municipal commissioner of district South Barkatullah were also present on this occasion.

Akhtar said that they had also revamped the sewerage lines before constructing roads despite the fact that its maintenance was the duty of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. “It was responsibility of KWSB to supply water to every house, therefore it must fulfill its duty. Problems are occurring due to obsolete sewage system and no road could remain unbroken if sewerage water stayed on it,” he added

Akhtar said the city government was cooperating in the cleanliness drive of Sindh government but added that could not be proved effective until districts and union chairmen were not taken on board. “Garbage issue should be resolved on permanent basis and that could be achieved only by making local government system strong,” the mayor stressed. He said that whole city was facing water scarcity. The chairman of UC-26 Qaiser Imtiaz and his team took good step by arranging clean drinking water for the residents. He said that the elected representatives of people were answerable to their voters but they have no control on water and sewerage so how could they help the people.

Akhtar said the fumigation campaign of KMC will continue as third round of spray already started and district south will be covered with 40 spray vehicles. “We want to cover each and every part of all union committees in this campaign,” he added.