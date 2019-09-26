Share:

KARACHI - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw called on Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani at his office on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and foreign investment in various sectors in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Australian High Commissioner informed the Provincial Minister of Information that a delegation of traders from Sindh province would be visiting Australia next month. He said that the members of the delegation of Sindh traders would submit their suggestions about the possibilities of investment in Sindh after visiting different sectors in Australia and meeting with Australian investors.

Australian High Commissioner also invited Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani to visit Australia. The Australian High Commissioner told the provincial minister that in the recent past Australian investors had invested in the agriculture sector in Sindh. While the discussions were going on for possibilities of investment in other sectors as well, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Information and Labor Saeed Ghani informed Dr. Geoffrey Shaw about the steps taken by the Sindh government in various sectors for the welfare of the people of the province and in particular about enhancing the scope of social security under Labor Department.

He told the Australian High Commissioner that about 6.5 lacs laborers in Sindh province were currently registered with the Social Security Institution. All these lobourers were being provided with education, health, housing and other facilities, he said.