A 15-year-old girl has been pulled alive from earthquake rubble after being trapped for three days following the

strong earthquake in Azad Kashmir.

The teenage girl was conscious and had been taken to the hospital for medical aid.

Earlier today, at least 50 individuals suffered injuries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur city after a shallow tremor hit Mirpur.

As per details, the intensity of aftershocks was recorded at 4.4-magnitude while the depth was 12 kilometers.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the aftershocks will continue to affect the quake-hit area for a few more days.

The death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake has risen to 39, with more than 600 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister for State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri confirmed that 37 people have died, while 579 people injured as a result of the earthquake in AJK.

He further informed that at least 1619 houses were completely destroyed, while 7100 cattle farms were damaged in the quake.