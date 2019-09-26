Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved distribution of anti-dengue kits to people. In the first phase, these kits will be distributed to the people living in the red zone area in Rawalpindi and the scope of distribution will be expanded to other areas if required.

The primary & secondary health department has started working on preparing anti-dengue kits. The chief minister directed to early distribute these kits. Medicines are available in hospitals and instructions have been issued to immediately remove any slackness in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar chaired a review meeting and directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure reporting about dengue cases from private hospitals and labs.

The chief secretary said that guidelines about dengue should be implemented in letter and spirit as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

2,751 cases confirm edin Punjab

He said that increase in number of patients in Rawalpindi and Lahore in a matter of concern, adding that work would have to be done on emergent basis to overcome the situation. He warned that action would be taken against negligent officers and officials.

He added a special cell set up by the CM is working round the clock to deal with the issues related to dengue control efforts. He said that surveillance teams should focus on quality and hiring of staff should be done if required. All required resources would be provided to combat dengue, he added.

He stated that concerted efforts are needed to eradicate dengue once and for all. “Awareness about dengue should be enhanced as people’s cooperation can be very helpful in efforts to control dengue; relevant departments should play active role in this regard,” he maintained.

He ordered that availability of best healthcare and trained doctors and nurses be ensured for dengue patients in government hospitals and other health facilities.

Secretary Primary Health Capt (r ) Muhammad Usman told the meeting that 2,751 dengue cases have been confirmed in Punjab –most of these reported from Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. He stated that private hospital and labs are not reporting about dengue cases which is aggravating the situation. He said that in view of emergency in Rawalpindi, a 350 bed private hospital in Rawat has been arranged to manage patients load and trained doctors and nurses of health department have been deputed there.

The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) expedited efforts in connection with anti-dengue campaign to sensitize commuters and general public at large. According to a LTC spokesman, the LTC is specifically plying buses on various urban routes (B-10 Valentia Town to Railway Station and B-22 Jallo Moor to Jinnah Terminal near Thokar Niaz baig) carrying posters containing preventive measures and necessary guidelines on outside buses for creating maximum awareness about dengue fever.

An operations wing of the LTC has also issued instructions to its private transport operators to make necessary arrangements such as proper sprinkling of spray, to remain vigilant about raining water either in empty spaces or in used tyres particularly at depots.