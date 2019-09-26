Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to observe coming Friday as the Kashmir Solidarity Day throughout the country under the theme “let us save the innocent children of IOK (Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir).”

A letter written by the Ministry of Interior says that the “Prime Minister has very kindly approved oberving of 27th September (Friday) as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ for holding public rallies across Pakistan to express their feelings with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.”

The letter addressed to all attached departments of the ministry besides mayor Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad says that the Kashmir Cell of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended key social media messages including “I am terrorized; I need food, medicine and care; I want my father back, we want to play too, I deserve a childhood too, and trends including #HumanofKashmir and #ChildrenundeSeige.”

The letter further says that the secretary interior has desired to devise all attached departments/organizations of the Ministry of Interior to plan activities to make it a successful event. A detailed plan of activities to be prepared and shared with the ministry and uploaded on Twitter and other social media networking sites, it added.

Separately, Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Wednesday chaired a meeting to get a briefing about the ongoing relief operations after an earthquake on Tuesday jolted Azad Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country.

The meeting reviewed where more relief was needed and what kind of arrangement should be made to provide it.

As National Disaster Management Authority has said that the aftershocks of the earthquake would continue for some days more, the meeting also reviewed arrangement for any kind of emergency situation. The minister said that they were ready to face any emergency and protection to the lives and properties of citizens would be ensured.

The minister directed all federal departments concerned and chief commissioner Islamabad that all emergency services should remain on high alert for next few days. He said that efforts should be made for better coordination to provide relief to the affected people of AJK.