LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday claimed that he himself was reviewing the progress about the murder of innocent children in Chunian on a daily basis. “The operation to arrest the murderers is being further expedited by utilizing all available resources and the latest technology,” the police chief said. He further said that the scientific method of investigation is being adopted including DNA tests of the suspected persons. According to an official handout, the IGP expressed these views while giving directions to the police officers during his visit to Chunian, district Kasur on Wednesday. On this occasion, the JIT and CTD teams also briefed IGP about the investigations into the child murder incidents. The IGP directed the police investigators to speed up the investigation process and bring the culprits to justice. Also, he directed the officers to complete the process of DNA tests of the suspected persons at the earliest. The police were also ordered to use modern investigation techniques and geo-fencing besides sharing information with special Branch and other agencies to hunt down the killers.