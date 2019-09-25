Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday decided to appoint amicus curiae in an intra-court appeal against extradition of a Pakistani origin US national Talha Haroon, allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy to carry out a terrorism activity in New York, to USA.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hussan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition wherein the defence counsel had completed his arguments while a deputy attorney general was directed to assist the court after holding consultations with the Attorney General of Pakistan.

During the hearing, the deputy attorney general requested the court to defer the mater as he could not hold consultation with the Attorney General who is currently in abroad.

Then, the court said that it had decided to appoint amicus curiae in thiematter and adjourned the proceedings.

During the previous hearing, Justice Maingul Hassan had observed that the offences with which the accused has been charged are not extradition offences because they are neither mentioned in the treaty nor in the schedule of the act.

He added that how a person can be surrendered to another country who has been charged for non-extraditable offences and directed the deputy attorney general to satisfy the court on this point.

In the petition, petitioner’s counsel stated that the appellant, being aggrieved of the finding of enquiry officer and order of the Ministry of Interior, filed a petition before the IHC which vide a judgment dated 03.05.2019, disposed of the same with a direction to enquiry officer to conclude the enquiry within a period of 60 days, afresh.

Hence, he has filed this intra court appeal against the aforementioned judgment.

He added that the petition filed by the appellants was disposed of by the learned single judge without any direction or order for discharging and releasing the appellant’s son.