Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has apparently failed to vow the active support of the PPP for its anti-government march plan and is likely to convene another APC. JUI-F senior leader Akram Khan Durrani while heading a delegation of JUI-F on Wednesday held a meeting with a PPP delegation led by Nayyer Bukhari in order to seek their support for the protest. The meeting was also attended by PPP’s lawmaker Faisal Karim Kundi and Sherry Rehman. Later, Durrani told the media that they were in constant contact with the PPP regarding the protest saying that all the opposition parties were against the PTI government. Meanwhile, PPP’s Nayyer Bukhari while addressing the reporters said that all the opposition parties were of same view to topple the fake government and were considering different options how to send the Prime Minister back to home. According to sources in JUI-F, Maulana Fazl Rehman was not happy with the statement of Bilawal Bhutto regarding not supporting the JUI-F protest move. The sources revealed that Asif Ali Zardari had directed the PPP’s leadership to convince the Maulana not to go for the protest. Earlier, Bilawal had said that his party would not go to JUI-F’s protest which is likely to be held in Islamabad.