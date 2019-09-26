Share:

KARACHI - The teaching and non-teaching staff of the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) continued their protest against non-payment of salaries for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The out-patient department of the college remained closed due to the protest by medics and other staff.

According to the protesting doctors, they have been deprived of salaries for the last four months.

Most of the students also remain absent owing to the boycott, said one of the protesters. He said the college staff has not been paid salaries for the last four months. He said that the shutdown of the college would continue till the problems are solved.

The dental college, administered by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has been facing a financial crisis.

The KMC authorities have told the college officials that the salaries of college staff are paid from the grant of the Government of Sindh, which was not released to the KMC by the government.

Senior professors of the college while inviting the attention of Chief Minister of Sindh to the situation of KMDC, have warned that the protest will become a sit-in if the salaries not released to the college staff.