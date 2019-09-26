Share:

Karachi - The Karachi University and National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) signed Memorandum of Understating (MoU) at VC Secretariat on Wednesday.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Director Programs and Administration, NAPA, Arshad Mahmud inked the documents.

Under this MoU, the NAPA would arrange theatre trainings to the students of the University of Karachi through its Society for Music and Repertory Theatre (SMART). Meanwhile, the University of Karachi would execute this MoU through the Office of the Students’ Advisor.

As per the MoU, the Karachi University would allow NAPA to use its classroom and auditorium for training purposes and performances. The KU would also arrange extra classes as needed and use of the other utilities and facilities at the campus.

KU Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali on this occasion said, this MoU is part of our commitment to provide students with the opportunities that would help them reach their full potential.

He further said that the NAPA training would enable students acquire skills that would help them play an important role in disseminating positive messages in the society through the use of theatre medium.

The Director Programs and Administration, NAPA, Arshad Mahmud, said that NAPA would train the University’s students for at least six hours per week under this MoU and the NAPA SMART would conduct celebrity (threatre celebrities) workshops and other engagement session.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the Karachi University wants to promote life skills and community development and such programs would help the campus in achieving its goals.

He expressed that the Karachi University has always given preferences to student’s oriented program as they are major stakeholders of the University. “We are following student’s centered policy and will like to launch every program which will directly benefit our students. I am sure the collaboration with NAPA will bear fruitful results in future.”