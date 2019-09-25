Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner has praised Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing for making her feel ‘’confident and beautiful’’.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder has teamed up with the fashion house for a collaboration which will drop on Friday during Paris Fashion Week and she’s heralded their creative director for his ‘’unique’’ work and admitted the way he made her feel through his clothes is what she wants to do with her beauty range. She said: ‘’I’ve always been a huge fan of Olivier’s work for Balmain.

‘’His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics.

The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star feels ‘’honoured’’ to have been asked to create the beauty looks for the Balmain catwalk show. She said: ‘’’About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year. ‘’I’m so honoured to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show.’’