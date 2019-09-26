Share:

KARACHI - The provincial cabinet members Wednesday remained busy visiting areas of the city to review cleanliness drive launched by the incumbent Sindh government aimed at lifting garbage from city within a month.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited key bastion of the party in the city, Lyari and reviewed cleanliness drive in the area. He was accompanied by MD Water Board, DMC South Chairman Malik Fayyaz, Deputy Commissioner South Salahuddin and other officials.

The advisor said that the Clean Karachi Campaign was being monitored on a daily basis under the supervision of Chief Minister Sindh and garbage was lifted from different parts of Lyari and other parts of the city.

Provincial ministers are in the field to clean the city and work is being carried out with much coordination, he said and blamed the mayor Karachi and the federal government for doing nothing to clean the city either with their resources or funds.

He also reminded the prime minister of his promise of Rs 162 billion special package for the city and demanded to fulfill it for the betterment of Karachiites.

The provincial adviser also warned those filling sewerage lines with stones and sand-filled sacks and said that they would trace the culprits and expose them before the Karachiites.

Shedding light on cleanliness drive in the party stronghold, although it was defeated from all provincial and national assembly seats from here, the minister said cleanliness drive was underway in Baabe - Lyari, Khadda Market, Shah Waliullah Road, Chakiwara, Jhatpat Market and other areas.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Political Affairs, Rashid Hussain Rabbani also monitored the cleanliness drive in the district central along with the Provincial Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu, Deputy Commissioner District Central Farhan Ghani, DMC Chairmen Rehan Hashmi and said that there was no designated Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) in entire district central.

“All GTS are temporary and situated on main roads. There is a dire need to designate places for GTS on scientific basis,” he said.

Rabbani directed Deputy Commissioner Central to report his activities and performance on daily basis and warned that negligence and carelessness will not be tolerated in performing the duties until desired targets are achieved.

Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also visited parts of Malir area to review the drive and said that garbage is being cleared from highways in the first phase during the campaign.

On this occasion DC Malir Abdul Halim Jagirani and Chief Officer District Council Karachi Masrur Memon briefed the provincial minister regarding waste disposal and sanitation arrangements.

The Provincial Minister also visited the Cattle Colony, Mehran Highway, Sherpao Colony, Gaddafi Town, Hospital Chorangi, Husseini Chowrangi, Younas Chorangi and adjoining areas. The provincial minister also reviewed the ongoing cleanliness in the district council areas, National Highway Wireless Gate and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

On the occasion, residents of Gulshan-e-Hadid told the provincial minister that despite taking a million rupees on monthly basis in the name of cleanliness from residents, Pakistan Steel Mills’ limited trust administration was not cleaning up.

Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the work of garbage disposal including dung waste in the Bhens (buffalo) colony should be accelerated and important highways such as National Highway, Mehran Highway and Highway Faisal are being cleared in the first phase of the Clean Karachi campaign. Moreover, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo along with Energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh visited Korangi area to review the drive.