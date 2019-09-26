Share:

SAINT PETERSBURG - Journalists representing 40 Muslim countries will assemble in the second largest Russian city of St Petersburg to exchange views on the issues confronting the Islamic Ummah. The two-day 5th international forum of journalists from Muslim countries will be inaugurated in this beautiful city today (Thursday, September 26-27). The organiser of this grand annual international event is the “Russia - Islamic World” Strategic Vision Group headed by the chairman of the organisation, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov. The forum will touch such topics as the role of journalists in promoting the ideas of peaceful coexistence of different religious groups, the influence of the media on public opinion and the formation of the international agenda, the ability of the state together with journalists to withstand the spread of fake news and false information.