Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Executive Board has decided to file two corruption references and authorised seven inquiries and five investigations against businessmen, government officials and politicians in different corruption cases.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting of the bureau’s Executive Board at NAB Headquarters and gave approval to file corruption references against Eden Housing Society, Dr Muhammad Amjad and others. They have been accused of looting people on false promise of selling plots and inflicting losses on them of Rs25 billion.

The board decided to file another reference against owners of M/s Careem Karobar Company, Karachi, and their partners on the accusation of selling wheat on higher rates, and inflicting Rs80 million losses to national exchequer.

The NAB board authorised seven inquiries against a number of persons in different cases. They included former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Assembly member Mohsin Latif, MPA Ali Hassan Zardari, former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Sher Ali Gorchani, PWD GB Chief Engineer Rashid Ahmed, and former Punjab MPA Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz. Inquires were also approved against the officials of Auqaf department, LDA, Revenue, Civil Aviation Authority, FBR, and Shaheen Air International owners Kashif Sahbai and Ahsan Sahbai.

Board approves corruption inquiries against Shehbaz Sharif, others

The executive board authorized conducting of five investigations against different persons including the owners of Ms. Nirala MSR, Foods Limited, Lahore, owners of Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed, Memorial Hospital, Pubbi, Naushera, officials of Frontier Constabulary, management of Metro Corporation, Quetta, and former Balochistan Mines and Minerals Secretary Engineer Maqbool Ahmed.

The EBM has decided to send the case against CDA officers regarding provision of additional benefits to M/s PFOWA, Waheed Public Trust and Roots Millennium School to CDA for further action. The board also decided to refer the case against officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding appointment of Dr Nasir Ali Khan as Project Director of Pak-Austria FACHHOCHSCHULE Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Mang, Haripur to KP chief secretary for appropriate action.

NAB Board also authorised sending case of MNA Samiul Hassan Gillani regarding non-payment of taxes of Sami Town to FBR and matter of keeping illegal possession of 97 Kanal land to senior member Board of Revenue, Punjab for further action.

NAB Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability Bureau, Director General Accountability, DG Operation, DG Rawalpindi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, NAB chairman said that the bureau was pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All’. He said they are striving to recover the looted money from corrupt elements and eradicate corruption.

The retired judge said NAB is ensuring protection of the self-esteem of all segments of society including bureaucracy, and he acknowledged the services of the bureaucrats.

It is an established policy of NAB that it informs the people about the details of the EBM meetings. All inquiries and investigations are launched on the basis of allegations and NAB decides further action only after knowing the point of view of the accused.

According to Gillani and Gallup survey, 59 percent people have expressed confidence in NAB’s performance.