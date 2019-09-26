Share:

Lahore - The Punjab Safe City Authority issued electronic fine tickets to more than 2.3 million violators of traffic laws during the last one year. A spokesman for the safe city project said on Wednesday that an amount of Rs 200 million was deposited in national exchequer in the form of E-challans payment by the violators. “One million cars, 1.2 million motorcycles and more than one million commercial vehicles were issued e-tickets during the last one year,” he said. On the successful completion of project’s first year, a cake cutting ceremony was also arranged in PSCA Headquarters. Managing Director Ali Amir Malik and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan also attended the ceremony and congratulated the team. Ali Amir Malik said that road accidents and causalities have considerably reduced due to effective traffic management and e-challans during this year. Akbar Nasir Khan congratulated all the team on the successful and merit-based operations of e-ticketing project. The administration asked the team to continue their efforts to improve traffic awareness and management in the metropolis.