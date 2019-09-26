Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has foiled an Indian attempt to stop submission of a resolution over Indian Occupied Kashmir in the Eurasian Conference at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

A statement issued by the Senate Secretariat said that the Indian delegation agitated during the speech of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mqndviwalla, who is representing Pakistan at the conference, and tried to stop him from highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Mandviwalla, however, continued the speech and conveyed the true picture of Kashmir and human rights violations over there. He presented a resolution against the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir on the occasion.

The resolution states, “We, the leaders and the representatives of the parliaments, gathered in Nur-Sultan, in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments consider oppression and violence against people as unacceptable actions that undermine human rights, freedom, and democracy, which is also against the charter of the United Nations (UN).”

The deputy chairman said, “We recognize the oppression and state-led violence in Jammu & Kashmir, Palestine, Myanmar; and other acts of oppression and genocide around the world, as anti-democratic actions that suppress the will and basic rights of the indigenous people.”

“We urge the international community in general, and the Eurasian leadership in particular, to openly call upon states/governments concerned to stop committing any inhumane crimes of killing, kidnapping, rape and torture of ethnic communities, and people belonging to different racial and religious backgrounds,” the resolution reads.

The deputy chairman said that they reaffirmed their commitment to discourage the use of force and to protect the rights of oppressed communities and regions, especially Kashmir, by supporting their democratic right to self-determination.

Mandviwalla said that the violent oppression of innocent civilians in Palestine, Kashmir, and unrest in the Middle East and elsewhere, were actually the result of undemocratic political objectives that leave no room for cooperation or dialogue with the stakeholders.

He said that this was the very reason that Kashmir was one of the oldest, unresolved issues on the UN agenda, and was thus a test case for all.

He acknowledged the international response in favour of the Kashmiris, especially by the Human Rights Watch, International Court of Justice (ICJ), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Genocide Watch, and Amnesty International.

“In particular, the UN Human Rights chief in her introductory address at the start of the Human Rights Council’s latest session, expressed deep concern over the Kashmir violence, and appealed to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfew”, he apprised.

Mandviwalla also acknowledged the numerous countries, especially China, the US, Turkey, Iran, UAE, Bangladesh, and many others, along with the leading media organizations, for expressing concern over the human rights violation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Turkey and Iran expressed “concerns” over the situation and assured “steadfast support” to Pakistan towards its resolution, he added.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that Iranian foreign minister reiterated his country’s concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed support for the Kashmiri people.