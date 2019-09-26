Share:

ISLAMABAD - Russian and Pakistan have agreed on not including India in the Parliamentary Forum on Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Connectivity.

This decision was taken during a meeting of Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser and Speaker of Russian State Duma Volodin Viacheslav Victrovich, which took place on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries Parliaments being held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, says a press release issue by the National Assembly secretariat here on Wednesday.

This decision was taken in the wake of the worsening situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and India’s non-responsive attitude towards the international community to address that situation.

Asad Qaiser briefed his Russian counterpart on the unprecedented clampdown in the IOJ&K for more than last fifty days which has caused scarcity of food and medical items.

The Russian Speaker expressed his concern over the prevalent situation in Kashmir saying that further aggravation of this situation would be a human catastrophe.

Later, Speaker Asad met Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa and Speaker of the Majlis Ash Shura of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On the occasion, Speaker Mustafa expressed concern over the massive human rights in the Indian Occupied Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He assured Turkey’s allout support to the just struggle of Kashmir for self-determination. He expressed serious concern over the serious human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and called for immediate redressal of the situation.

Assad briefed him on the unprecedented curfew in the IOJ&K for more than last fifty days which has caused scarcity of food and medical items.

The Turkish Speaker said that his government and parliament was ready to extend all kinds of support to Pakistan to bring down the tensions between India and Pakistan. It was in that spirit that the Turkish President immediately called the Prime Minister of Pakistan after the August 5 unilateral decision of India. Speaker Asad Qaiser urged that Turkish Parliament may also pass a resolution in support of Kashmir in order to raise the morale of the Kashmiri people.

The Turkish Speaker assured that he will do everything in his domain to highlight this important issue in his Parliament as well as other regional and international parliamentary assemblies.

The two sides also agreed to establish Joint Parliamentary Commission to discuss the bilateral issues and to devise collective strategies for mutual benefit and common development.

Separately, Speaker Asad Qaiser in meeting with Speaker of the Majlis Ash Shura of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad Alsheikh raised the issue of Jammu & Kashmir during the meeting and said that Indian atrocities in the occupied territory had made the life of millions of Kashmiris miserable.

The Saudi Speaker also expressed his concern over the gross human rights violations in the IOJ&K and said that Pakistan may immediately organize a conference on Kashmir at government or parliamentary levels and invite representatives of brotherly countries of the region and beyond to brief them on the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir so that collective roadmap could be devised for tackling the Indian aggression. Since the meeting was arranged upon request from the Saudi side, therefore, the Saudi Speaker thanked the Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan for taking out time for the meeting. The Speaker National Assembly termed Saudi Arabia as second home to millions of Pakistanis. He added that the recent visit of the Saudi Crown Prince, H.H. Mohammad Bin Salman provided further impetus to the bilateral state of affairs between the two countries.

He also invited Assad to lead a parliamentary delegation to Saudi Arabia to further enhance the existing brotherly ties between the two countries. He said that a Memorandum of Understanding between the two Parliaments also needed to be agreed and singed so that issues like Kashmir could be addressed mutually.