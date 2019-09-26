Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met his Malaysian counterpart Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General assembly in New York.

Both the leaders reiterated their desire and commitment to further strengthen and broaden the bilateral relations.

Imran Khan appreciated Prime Minister Mahathir’s statement for supporting just and durable solution of the Kashmir issue through relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, a PM Media Wing press release said.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Mahatir Muhammad attended Pakistan National Day parade as a guest of honour in March 2019. During his visit to Pakistan, both the countries agreed to elevate the existing relations to a strategic partnership and enhance trade.

Malaysia has called for abiding by the relevant UNSC resolutions on Kashmir towards the maintenance of international peace and security.

Asks world to act to avert bloodshed in IOK

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said there was a danger of bloodbath in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the world must act to avert that.

Talking to the editorial board of New York Times, Imran Khan apprised them of the illegal and unilateral annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by India as well as human right violations there.

He said he had travelled to New York to tell the world that India was violating the international laws. He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, according to a PM Media Wing press release.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Imran Khan told the editorial board of the New York Times about the dangers to regional and international peace from the grave situation in the IOK created by India’s illegal annexation and its barbaric actions, including the continuing curfew.

She quoted the prime minister as telling the editorial board that the international community, especially the United Nations, had a responsibility to resolve the Kashmir dispute.