Share:

SIALKOT - The Sialkot Saddr Police registered a case on Wednesday against a doctor and his two subordinates of a local private hospital on charges of negligence which resulted in the death of a youth during a surgery.

A youth patients died during a nose surgery at a private hospital on Commissioner Road here on Tuesday. Following the incident, a large number of people, majority of them students of local schools and colleges, attacked the private hospital and ransacked the medical equipment (worth millions of rupees), pharmacies, OPDs ward and doctors’ rooms in protest against the youth death “what they blamed” due to anaesthesia overdose.

The Police have registered the case (No.884/2019) under section 322 PPC on the report of Muhammad Rasheed, uncle of the victim Khurram Rafiq. FIR revealed that the accused doctor Najaf Sialavi and his two subordinates overdosed on anaesthesia a youth Khurram Rafiq during a nose surgery. Patients died during the operation due to the anaesthesia overdose.

Police have started investigation with no arrest in this regard. Police said that management of the private hospital has not yet submitted any formal application for registration of case against the mob for attacking the hospital.

Meanwhile, victim Khurram was laid to rest in his native graveyard at village Patwaal-Chaprar, Sialkot tehsil. A large number of the people attended his funeral.