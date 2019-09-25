Share:

Islamabad - The technical committee of IRSA Wednesday anticipated the availability of 34 MAF water for the upcoming Rabi season and the provinces are likely to face 15 to 20 percent shortage. The meeting of the technical committee of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was held here to determine the water availability and shortages for the upcoming Rabi season. The meeting was presided over by IRSA Director Operation, Khalid Rana and was attended by the representatives of provinces and WAPDA.

Official source told The Nation that as per the projection of the Technical committee total 34 MAF water will be available in the system during upcoming Rabi season. Out of 34 MAF, 10 MAF will come from reservoirs while 24 MAF will come from river flows, said the source. According the forecast the water shortage to be faced by the provinces will be 15 to 20 percent, said the source. The losses in the Indus system will be 10 percent or around 3 MAF

The final decision will be made by the advisory committee of IRSA which is schedule to meet on October 1. The advisory committee meets with Chairman IRSA in chair while its other members include the provincial member of the authority.

The water availability position is better than last year as 8 MAF water was stored in the reservoirs during this time of the season while this year there is 11.471 MAF water available in the dams. The source said that in previous year there was 35 percent water shortage during Rabi season, however this year it is expected that there will be 15 to 20 percent shortage. The source said that currently the provinces are getting water as per their intend and there is forecast of light rain by the end of month which will further improve the situation.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for RABI season. Rabi season starts from October 1st, while Kharif starts from April 1st. Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage in water would be distributed between Sindh and the Punjab.

As per the data shared by IRSA, the total inflows on Wednesday were 143300 cusecs while total outflows were 192800 cusecs. Inflows in river Indus at Tarbela were 89600 cusecs and outflows 125000 cusecs, inflows in Kabul at Nowshera were 14900 cusecs and outflows were 14900 cusecs, inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 14200 cusecs and outflows were 28300 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflows were 24600 cusecs and outflows were 5700 cusecs.

As of September 25, the total water stored in the reservoirs was 11.471 MAF. About the reservoir level the data reveals that Tarbela against the minimum operating level of 1392 feet is presently at 1533.52 feet. The maximum conservation level of Tarbela 1550 feet and the live storage on Wednesday was 5.122 MAF. Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently at 1215.95 feet. The maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 1242 feet and on Wednesday live storage was 5.398 MAF. Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 644.20 feet. The maximum conservation level of Chashma is 649 feet and the live storage on Wednesday was 0.105 MAF.