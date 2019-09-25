Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100-index lost 264.03 points (0.83%) to close at 31565.21 points. A total of 104,764,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 88,807,620 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.166 billion compared to Rs3.883 billion during last trading day. Out of 362 companies, share prices of 130 companies recorded increase while 212 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable.